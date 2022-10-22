Duo Concertante perform “Earthly Delights”

× Expand Rich Blenkinsopp violinist Nancy Dahn and pianist Timothy Steeves

St. Jude’s Celebration of the Arts present Duo Concertante performing “Earthly Delights”.

Works by Schubert, Beethoven, and Dallapiccola, this program features a work by acclaimed composer and Oakville resident Ian Cusson. JUNO Award winning Duo Concertante has been touring internationally for over 20 years, playing in halls such as Carnegie Hall, The National Arts Centre, The Forbidden City Hall in Beijing, and countless others. They have 12 award-winning CD’s, with their 2020 Schubert CD being named one of the Top 20 Classical CD’s in Canada by CBC Music.

Contact: Alison McTavish

Email: oakvilleconcerts@gmail.com

Phone: 905-844-3972