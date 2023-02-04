This special concert showcases soloists from our own talented orchestra. The “Christmas Concerto” of Corelli will feature principals from the first and second violin section of the Oakville Symphony, as well as our principal cellist. Violist Lynn Sue-A-Quan, a former Hollier Award winner and Juilliard School graduate, will be the soloist in an early classical work – the Hoffmeister Viola Concerto. The concert concludes with Dvorak Symphony No. 8, considered to be the greatest of the Dvorak symphonies with its melodic folk tunes and dramatic passages.