Earth Day Clean Up 2022

In case you, friends, or family members live in the area....

After having been postponed for the past two years, event coordinators from The Oakville Independents Community Outreach Team are very excited that the 31st annual Earth Day Clean-Up of Oakville Nature Sites will be taking place at 9:00 am on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

This community-wide event is an activity that can be attended in a relatively safe and healthy manner. The Clean-Up is an open-air event taking place in wide-open spaces which conveniently allows for ease in social distancing. We are also encouraging people to participate in their own "family bubble".

All participants will be required to practice social distancing and wear a mask when in the proximity of others. Volunteers will help themselves to garbage bags and disposable gloves. People will be asked to sign in for the purpose of tracing if necessary and are consenting for their own protection. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.

Our goals are to promote awareness and respect for nature and Oakville's many waterways, beautify local neighbourhoods, build community through environmental activism, protect wildlife and increase awareness of the need to protect biodiversity in Oakville.

The earth and all living things need our care. We thank everyone for their past participation in Oakville's annual Earth Day Clean-Up and encourage new residents to join in as well. Please note, however, that the event will not proceed should there be any future lockdown prior to April 23rd due to Covid.

• Free to attend.

• Students receive volunteer hours.

• Sponsored by Oakville's Parks and Open Space Department, Halton Region Waste Management, as well as many local businesses, resident associations, faith groups, and community groups including The Oakville Independents.