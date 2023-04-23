Earth Day weekend rally for the Greenbelt

Earth Day Weekend Pop-up Rally! Help keep our Greenbelt green! Join us for a pop-up rally on Sunday April 23 at 12pm in Oakville.

We'll meet at the corner of Lakeshore and George Street near the Town Square and a group of us will plan to walk the short distance over to MPP Stephen Crawford's office on Rebecca Street.

We'll have some flyers and postcards to hand out. Join us if you can and bring your signs!