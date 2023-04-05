Easter Egg Hunt
Forster Park 100 North Forster Park Drive, Oakville, Ontario
The West River Residents Association will host their annual all-ages Easter Egg Hunt.
The annual community Easter Egg Hunt EGG-stravaganza will take place at Oakville's Forster Park on Saturday April 8th at 9 a.m.
Grab your fastest bunny feet and register for the event here.
Can't wait to see all the kids there! Everyone is welcome!
