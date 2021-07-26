× Expand Halton Environmental Network Instagram Eco Heroes Registration2 Eco Heroes Virtual Summer Camp Logo.

This rewarding, fun, experience is tailored to teach 6 - 10 year olds how to be the hero of their community.

Eco-heroes will provide your child with knowledge on our local ecosystems, the importance of sustainability and teach them about how to lead a more eco-mindful lifestyle and give back to their communities in a fun, interactive, and engaging way.

Camp runs from Monday, July 26th to Friday, July 30th and is broken down into different learning days.

Days 1 and 2 will focus on climate change and its effects globally and locally.

Day 3 will be focused on oceans and lakes, this is stemmed from the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science.

Days 4 and 5 will be all about learning how to be sustainable and how to become an eco-hero!

Daily sessions will run 45-60 mins with after-camp activities to keep the fun going!