Eco Heroes Virtual Summer Camp
to
Virtual! Join us from anywhere you like Oakville, Ontario
Halton Environmental Network
Eco Heroes Virtual Summer Camp Logo.
This rewarding, fun, experience is tailored to teach 6 - 10 year olds how to be the hero of their community.
Eco-heroes will provide your child with knowledge on our local ecosystems, the importance of sustainability and teach them about how to lead a more eco-mindful lifestyle and give back to their communities in a fun, interactive, and engaging way.
Camp runs from Monday, July 26th to Friday, July 30th and is broken down into different learning days.
Days 1 and 2 will focus on climate change and its effects globally and locally.
Day 3 will be focused on oceans and lakes, this is stemmed from the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science.
Days 4 and 5 will be all about learning how to be sustainable and how to become an eco-hero!
Daily sessions will run 45-60 mins with after-camp activities to keep the fun going!