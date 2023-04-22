Eid al-Fitr 2023

Since Eid al-Fitr is a religious festival, Muslims all over the world celebrate this event with much fervor and each country’s celebrations vary as there is an influence of their traditions. Muslims all over the world celebrate the festival of Eid al Fitr by starting the day with the Eid prayer. After offering prayer, Muslim greet each other with the customary Eid greeting, 'Eid Mubarak'. Everyone gets new clothes made for the special occasion because every single person wants to look his/her best. The day is spent with friends and family get-togethers, indulging in delicious feasts and handing out gifts also known as Eidi.