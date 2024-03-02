× Expand Brain Power Einstein, Philosophy, and Religion Family Event (All Grades)

Join us for an enlightening evening that delves into the intricate connections between Einstein, philosophy, and religion, all presented in a family-friendly setting at Appleby College.

Led by historian of Science and Brain Power Faculty member Dr. Adam Richter, this engaging lecture aims to uncover the profound interplay between Einstein's scientific innovations, his philosophical contemplations, and his insights into spirituality. As we navigate the complex intersections of these realms, we'll gain a deeper understanding of how Einstein's thoughts continue to resonate in our modern world. In a time where science, philosophy, and spirituality often intertwine, this exploration offers a relevant and thought-provoking perspective on the fundamental questions that shape our understanding of the universe.

Following the lecture, we invite you to continue the conversation over a delightful wine and cheese gathering with Dr. Adam and Dr. Cassandra, fostering an environment of shared learning and discovery.