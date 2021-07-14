Emad Zolfaghari - Viola Performance & Interview

The super talented musician and Oakville resident Emad Zolfaghari will perform Jessica Clarke's viola sonata and be interviewed by Oakville Chamber Orchestra Music Director Charles Demuynck.

A viola player of critical acclaim gathered accolades of success. A student at Abbey Park High School, Emad is the winner of OCO's 2021 Concerto Competition and will also play with the Toronto Symphony and Guelph Symphony. 

He is an extraordinarily talented young musician; please come and get to know him!

