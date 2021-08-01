Emancipation Day Drive Thru BBQ

To celebrate Emancipation Day in Oakville, the CCAH is collaborating with the Halton Black History Awareness Society (HBHAS). Pre-order your meals with the CCAH and then join the HBHAS online at 5:00 pm for virtual entertainment.

You will be required to pre-register for meals here to help us track numbers and manage COVID-19 restrictions. We will be providing up to 200 free meals. Chef Romaine will be preparing meals featured in our Sizzlin' Halton cooking series featured on Cogeco's YourTV throughout the summer.

While your meal is free, we kindly ask that you consider making a donation to our charity to allow us to continue providing educational and cultural programs that create a sense of community and harmony.