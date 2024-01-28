Emilio's A Million Chameleons

to

https://www.oakvillecentre.ca/whats-on/upcoming-events/shaun-majumder/

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

by

Emilio is excited to bring you his circus act with a million chameleons to entertain you with music, magic, and amazement. His favourite chameleon of them all is Juan... the shyest little chameleon. 

At its heart Emilio’s A Million Chameleons is really about a little chameleon named Juan (and maybe a not-so-little human named Emilio) who needs to stop trying to blend in and learn to let their inner sparkle shine. It was created by internationally-celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx, and directed by Canadian Comedy Award-winner Byron Laviolette. Music is by cabaret star Chris Tsujiuchi.

Ticket prices are $15 for regular seating

Sponsored by Brain Power Enrichment Programs Ltd. and in association with Munz & Planche Family Fund For the Performing Arts

Info

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
https://www.oakvillecentre.ca/whats-on/upcoming-events/shaun-majumder/
to
Google Calendar - Emilio's A Million Chameleons - 2024-01-28 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Emilio's A Million Chameleons - 2024-01-28 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Emilio's A Million Chameleons - 2024-01-28 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Emilio's A Million Chameleons - 2024-01-28 16:00:00 ical