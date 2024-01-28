× Expand Photo: Oakveille Center for the Performing Arts

Emilio is excited to bring you his circus act with a million chameleons to entertain you with music, magic, and amazement. His favourite chameleon of them all is Juan... the shyest little chameleon.

At its heart Emilio’s A Million Chameleons is really about a little chameleon named Juan (and maybe a not-so-little human named Emilio) who needs to stop trying to blend in and learn to let their inner sparkle shine. It was created by internationally-celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx, and directed by Canadian Comedy Award-winner Byron Laviolette. Music is by cabaret star Chris Tsujiuchi.

Ticket prices are $15 for regular seating

Sponsored by Brain Power Enrichment Programs Ltd. and in association with Munz & Planche Family Fund For the Performing Arts