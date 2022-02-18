Encanto Returning to Film.Ca

× Expand Walt Disney Animation Studios Length: 100 minutes Rating: G

The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift -- every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.

Oscar nominated for: Animated Feature Film, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song)

Trailer: youtu.be/CaimKeDcudo