Encanto Returning to Film.Ca

The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift -- every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.

Oscar nominated for: Animated Feature Film, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song)

Trailer: youtu.be/CaimKeDcudo

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
