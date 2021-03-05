The Oakville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual event with the Honourable Erin O'Toole, Leader of the Official Opposition.

Erin O'Toole grew up in a GM family in GM Bowmanville Ontario.

At the age of 18, Erin joined the Royal Canadian Air Force and completed his studies at the Royal Military College. After 12 years of service, Erin retired from the military and returned to school to complete a law degree at Dalhousie University. Erin spent the next decade working as a lawyer in the private sector.

Elected three times in his riding of Durham, Erin recently served as Shadow Cabinet Minister responsible for Foreign Affairs. He was elected Leader of the Official Opposition in August 2020.

Have a question for the Honourable Erin O'Toole? Send it to [email protected]