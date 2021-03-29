Establishing Hard Urban Boundaries - Speaker Event

What does it mean to establish hard urban boundaries?

How does it affect agriculture lands and green spaces,neighbourhoods and communities?

Join us to learn more with panelists:

Kevin Eby, Peter Lambrick, and Ann Joyner.

Kevin Eby is a Professional Planner and Former Director of Community Planning for the Regional Municipality of Waterloo, where he supervised the Region’s Growth Management Strategy. Kevin also participated in the Province’s Places to Grow: Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe from 2004-2006. Since 2015, Kevin has been providing consulting services through EBY GMPS.

Peter Lambrick has been a farmer in Halton Region since the mid-1970s. He has been active in the Halton Agricultural Advisory Committee, and more recently has become a member of the Halton Natural Heritage Advisory Committee.

Ann Joyner is a Professional Planner with more than 25 years of experience managing multi-disciplinary projects that combine environmental assessment, urban design, planning and sustainability. Ann has worked on a number of growth management projects throughout the GTA. She is currently a senior advisor for Dillon Consulting and was the Planner in Residence at the University of Waterloo in 2020.

A Halton Environmental Network Event