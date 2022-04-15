Everything Everywhere All At Once - Opening Day
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
A24
Length: 139 minutes / Rating: PG Violence, Sexual Content, Coarse Language
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.
Trailer: https://youtu.be/wxN1T1uxQ2g
