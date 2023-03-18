Exploration Station

to

Oakville Public Library, Iroquois Ridge 1051 Glen Ashton Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6H 6Z4

Drop by the library to explore new technologies and games. Ages 5-12

Skills Learned: critical thinking, communication, social skills, creativity, technology literacy

Parents/caregivers must remain on-site for the duration of the program. 

Please review the guidelines and frequently asked questions on our Program FAQ  

Info

Oakville Public Library, Iroquois Ridge 1051 Glen Ashton Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6H 6Z4
to
Google Calendar - Exploration Station - 2023-03-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Exploration Station - 2023-03-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Exploration Station - 2023-03-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Exploration Station - 2023-03-18 10:00:00 ical