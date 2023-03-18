Exploration Station
Oakville Public Library, Iroquois Ridge 1051 Glen Ashton Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6H 6Z4
Drop by the library to explore new technologies and games. Ages 5-12
Skills Learned: critical thinking, communication, social skills, creativity, technology literacy
Parents/caregivers must remain on-site for the duration of the program.
Please review the guidelines and frequently asked questions on our Program FAQ
