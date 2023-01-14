Explore Islam Exhibition
Organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association
Glen Abbey Community Centre 1415 Third Line, Oakville, Ontario L6M 3G2
The objective of the Explore Islam campaign by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association is to meet with Oakville residents to have a two way dialogue, share viewpoints and give Oakville residents an opportunity to learn about the true peaceful teachings of Islam Oakville residents are encouraged to attend the Open House to meet with Muslims and ask questions to learn more about the faith.