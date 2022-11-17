Fall Artful Dinner
to
Oakville Galleries Centennial Square 120 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Oakville Galleries and Sascha Brauning
Gallery Exhibition at Centennial Square
Purchase your ticket for our second Artful Dinner, taking place on 17 November and hosted at Paradiso restaurant!
At 6 o'clock, guests will join curator Frances Loeffler for a private tour of Sascha Braunig's solo exhibition, Lay Figure, at Oakville Galleries, Centennial Square. Then, cross the street to enjoy dinner and lively conversation at Paradiso restaurant.
*Your ticket includes a copy of the soon-to-be-released Oakville Galleries publication on the work of Sascha Braunig.
Oakville Galleries is thrilled to present Sascha Braunig's first solo exhibition at a public museum in Canada. An exhibition catalogue with new writing is due to be published in December.
Tickets: $125.00* / person. Space is limited!