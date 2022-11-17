Fall Artful Dinner

× Expand Oakville Galleries and Sascha Brauning Gallery Exhibition at Centennial Square

Purchase your ticket for our second Artful Dinner, taking place on 17 November and hosted at Paradiso restaurant!

At 6 o'clock, guests will join curator Frances Loeffler for a private tour of Sascha Braunig's solo exhibition, Lay Figure, at Oakville Galleries, Centennial Square. Then, cross the street to enjoy dinner and lively conversation at Paradiso restaurant.

*Your ticket includes a copy of the soon-to-be-released Oakville Galleries publication on the work of Sascha Braunig.

Oakville Galleries is thrilled to present Sascha Braunig's first solo exhibition at a public museum in Canada. An exhibition catalogue with new writing is due to be published in December.

Tickets: $125.00* / person. Space is limited!