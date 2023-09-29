Fall Exhibitions Opening Reception: Elif Saydam and Leisure
to
Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
Artist Elif Saydam and Oakville Galleries
Artwork by Artist Elif Saydam
Join us for the opening reception of our fall exhibitions!
Elif Saydam: Eviction Notice
In their expanded painting practice, Berlin-based artist Elif Saydam examines the formation and judgment of aesthetic taste and the forces that influence them. Eviction Notice, Saydam’s first institutional exhibition in Canada, draws upon traditions of ornamentation outside of the European canon to consider dynamics of desire that are extended to objects and social spaces.
Saydam will present new works encompassing painting, textile, installation, and photography that mine the decorative as a methodical tool for contextualizing sociopolitical narratives.
Leisure: Having Ideas by Handling Materials
Leisure is a collaboration between Montreal-based artists Meredith Carruthers and Susannah Wesley. Working together since 2004, they use a wide range of media, including video, sculptural installation, and text. Their practice considers ideas of connection, collaboration, creativity, and relation, and in the past has often highlighted the work of overlooked women, such as the landscape architect Cornelia Hahn Oberlander and playwright Lina Loos.
For their exhibition at Oakville Galleries, they will draw on educational theories articulated by artist Barbara Hepworth’s son Simon Nicholson, to create an exploratory, participatory space for children and visitors of all ages.
Info
Abbie Siu at Oakville Galleries