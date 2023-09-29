Fall Exhibitions Opening Reception: Elif Saydam and Leisure

× Expand Artist Elif Saydam and Oakville Galleries Artwork by Artist Elif Saydam

Join us for the opening reception of our fall exhibitions!

Elif Saydam: Eviction Notice

In their expanded painting practice, Berlin-based artist Elif Saydam examines the formation and judgment of aesthetic taste and the forces that influence them. Eviction Notice, Saydam’s first institutional exhibition in Canada, draws upon traditions of ornamentation outside of the European canon to consider dynamics of desire that are extended to objects and social spaces.

Saydam will present new works encompassing painting, textile, installation, and photography that mine the decorative as a methodical tool for contextualizing sociopolitical narratives.

Leisure: Having Ideas by Handling Materials

Leisure is a collaboration between Montreal-based artists Meredith Carruthers and Susannah Wesley. Working together since 2004, they use a wide range of media, including video, sculptural installation, and text. Their practice considers ideas of connection, collaboration, creativity, and relation, and in the past has often highlighted the work of overlooked women, such as the landscape architect Cornelia Hahn Oberlander and playwright Lina Loos.

For their exhibition at Oakville Galleries, they will draw on educational theories articulated by artist Barbara Hepworth’s son Simon Nicholson, to create an exploratory, participatory space for children and visitors of all ages.