Family Art Workshop: Family Portraits

Each program will include a brief tour of our current exhibition or the surrounding gardens and a hands-on art-making activity in our Education Centre. A caregiver must accompany their children for the duration of the program.

All materials are provided. This program is free of charge; pre-registration is required. Please note: ONE person requires registration on behalf of the household. A household accounts for up to four participants in this workshop. There is a limit of seven (7) households for this workshop, with a maximum of four (4) people per household. A single (1) caregiver from the household must register.

Our Family Art Workshops run rain or shine; participants should dress accordingly for the weather, and alternative indoor venue spaces will be provided should the weather not cooperate.

Family, children ages 6 to 12 years

Free