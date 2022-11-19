Family Art Workshop: Family Portraits
to
Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
Oakville Galleries
Child holding a painted portrait
Each program will include a brief tour of our current exhibition or the surrounding gardens and a hands-on art-making activity in our Education Centre. A caregiver must accompany their children for the duration of the program.
All materials are provided. This program is free of charge; pre-registration is required. Please note: ONE person requires registration on behalf of the household. A household accounts for up to four participants in this workshop. There is a limit of seven (7) households for this workshop, with a maximum of four (4) people per household. A single (1) caregiver from the household must register.
Our Family Art Workshops run rain or shine; participants should dress accordingly for the weather, and alternative indoor venue spaces will be provided should the weather not cooperate.
Family, children ages 6 to 12 years
Free
Abbie Siu at Oakville Galleries