Family Art Workshop

Bring your kids to Oakville Galleries’ Gairloch Gardens location for a free art workshop working “en plein air" like the Impressionists! Participants will make their own sketchbooks and create artworks inspired by the beautiful lakeside views, sculptures, plants, and flowers found throughout the extensive Gairloch Gardens grounds.

This program is free of charge; pre-registration is required for each person in your group/ family.

Family, children ages 6 to 12 years

The Family Workshop will run rain or shine, participants should dress accordingly for the weather and alternative indoor venue spaces will be provided should the weather not cooperate.