Family Day at Oakville Galleries!
to
Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
Take advantage of a fun-filled day at Oakville Galleries! There will be fun activities on the Family Day weekend, including drop-in art activities, a scavenger hunt and a chance to view our current exhibition on display.
During the hands-on art activity, families will work together to create a family portrait using printmaking and collage techniques. All materials are provided. Pre-registration is required for the art-making workshop.
ART ACTIVITY TIMES:
- 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM
- 1:00 PM- 3:00 PM
Please note: One adult to complete the registration on behalf of all participants (maximum of 4 family/household members, including at least one adult)
Abbie Siu at Oakville Galleries