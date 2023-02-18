Family Day at Oakville Galleries!

Take advantage of a fun-filled day at Oakville Galleries! There will be fun activities on the Family Day weekend, including drop-in art activities, a scavenger hunt and a chance to view our current exhibition on display.

During the hands-on art activity, families will work together to create a family portrait using printmaking and collage techniques. All materials are provided. Pre-registration is required for the art-making workshop.

ART ACTIVITY TIMES:

1﻿0:00 AM- 12:00 PM

1﻿:00 PM- 3:00 PM

Please note: One adult to complete the registration on behalf of all participants (maximum of 4 family/household members, including at least one adult)