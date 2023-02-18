Family Day at Oakville Galleries!

to

Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario

Take advantage of a fun-filled day at Oakville Galleries! There will be fun activities on the Family Day weekend, including drop-in art activities, a scavenger hunt and a chance to view our current exhibition on display.

During the hands-on art activity, families will work together to create a family portrait using printmaking and collage techniques. All materials are provided. Pre-registration is required for the art-making workshop.

ART ACTIVITY TIMES:

  • 1﻿0:00 AM- 12:00 PM
  • 1﻿:00 PM- 3:00 PM

Please note: One adult to complete the registration on behalf of all participants (maximum of 4 family/household members, including at least one adult)

Info

gairloch-1.jpg

Abbie Siu at Oakville Galleries

Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
Art
to
Google Calendar - Family Day at Oakville Galleries! - 2023-02-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family Day at Oakville Galleries! - 2023-02-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family Day at Oakville Galleries! - 2023-02-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family Day at Oakville Galleries! - 2023-02-18 10:00:00 ical