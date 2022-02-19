Family Day Snow Sculptures Workshop

Join us at Oakville Galleries, Gairloch Gardens on the Family Day long weekend as we safely spend some time outdoors! We will walk the garden for inspiration and use snow as our material to make our very own artworks. This program is free of charge; pre-registration is required. Appropriate for all ages. Dress for snowy Winter fun!

to

RSVP - Free Event

Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario

Join us at Oakville Galleries, Gairloch Gardens on the Family Day long weekend as we safely spend some time outdoors! We will walk the garden for inspiration and use snow as our material to make our very own artworks.

This program is free of charge; pre-registration is required. Appropriate for all ages. Dress for snowy Winter fun!

Info

Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
RSVP - Free Event
to
Google Calendar - Family Day Snow Sculptures Workshop - 2022-02-19 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Family Day Snow Sculptures Workshop - 2022-02-19 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Family Day Snow Sculptures Workshop - 2022-02-19 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Family Day Snow Sculptures Workshop - 2022-02-19 12:30:00 ical