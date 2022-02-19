Family Day Snow Sculptures Workshop
Join us at Oakville Galleries, Gairloch Gardens on the Family Day long weekend as we safely spend some time outdoors! We will walk the garden for inspiration and use snow as our material to make our very own artworks. This program is free of charge; pre-registration is required. Appropriate for all ages. Dress for snowy Winter fun!
Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
