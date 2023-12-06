Family Holiday Concert

https://www.oakvillecentre.ca/whats-on/upcoming-events/shaun-majumder/

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

With special appearances by the Oakville Symphony Youth Orchestra (OSYO) and the Oakville Choir for Children and Youth.

The Oakville Symphony subscriber ticket pre-sale opens, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 1 p.m.

Ticket sales will open to the public on September 1, 2023, at 1 p.m.

Tickets start at $44

