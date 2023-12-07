Family Saturdays: Sun Catcher Installation

1173 North Service Rd W 1172 North Service Road West, Oakville, Ontario L6M 2V9

Join us at the Gallery with family and friends for free art activities inspired by our current exhibitions. Our Family Saturday sessions are scheduled as free drop-in events for all ages, no pre-registration is required. 

Family Saturdays 2023⁠

Dec. 9 | Sun Catcher Installation ⁠

Gairloch Gallery Location⁠

12:00- 3:00 p.m.⁠

Inspired by Elif Saydam's 's exhibition Eviction Notice, we will experiment with image transparencies to create a collaborative art installation. During this drop-in program, we will slow down and take note of the everyday spaces, objects, and built structures in our neighbourhood. We'll explore and look to understand the importance of these places and objects in our local community, while making a sun catcher panel to add to our installation.

All ages | FREE⁠

Please note: Young children should have an adult to create alongside them for safety.⁠

