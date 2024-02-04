Family Storytime: Community Building and Storytelling

In this Black History month storytime, we will come together to foster connections, explore emotions, and celebrate diversity through engaging activities and captivating stories. Ages 5-8.

Featured book is “Mhina’s Gift” which highlights bravery and friendship and celebrates the courage and the importance of embracing our unique gifts.

This program is brought to you through a partnership with the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton.

This program is unregistered. Tickets are required, the number of tickets is limited to 30. Tickets will be distributed 15 mins prior to program start. Parents & caregivers must remain on-site at all times.

Please review the guidelines and frequently asked questions on our Program FAQ.