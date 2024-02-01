Fiddlestix Dinner & Dance

× Expand St. Dominic’s Parish Hall

Saint Dominic Parish Hall's first Social Club event of 2024 will be a live concert by Fiddlestix, a local 5-piece fiddle rock band, on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 3.

In addition to music and dancing, the price of admission includes a light dinner. There will be a cash bar available.

Tickets for this event will be on sale following all Masses beginning the weekend of Jan. 13, 2024.

The ticket cost will be $25 per person.

Proceeds from this event will be shared with the Bronte Winter Coat Drive.