Fiddlestix Dinner & Dance
to
St. Dominic’s Parish Hall 2423 Rebecca Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 2B1
St. Dominic’s Parish Hall
Saint Dominic Parish Hall's first Social Club event of 2024 will be a live concert by Fiddlestix, a local 5-piece fiddle rock band, on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 3.
In addition to music and dancing, the price of admission includes a light dinner. There will be a cash bar available.
Tickets for this event will be on sale following all Masses beginning the weekend of Jan. 13, 2024.
The ticket cost will be $25 per person.
Proceeds from this event will be shared with the Bronte Winter Coat Drive.