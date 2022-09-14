Figuratively Speaking Art Exhibit

to

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9

This group exhibit focuses on artists who use figures in their work. Drop by to view pieces by Karen Walker, Rena Sava, Robin Hollingdrake, Nancy Cuttle and others who will be on hand at various times throughout the show. While you're there, tour the historic and picturesque Sovereign House and take in views of Lake Ontario from Bronte Bluffs.

Info

Sovereign House

Bronte BIA

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9
Art, Art Exhibit
to
Google Calendar - Figuratively Speaking Art Exhibit - 2022-09-14 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Figuratively Speaking Art Exhibit - 2022-09-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Figuratively Speaking Art Exhibit - 2022-09-14 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Figuratively Speaking Art Exhibit - 2022-09-14 13:00:00 ical