Figuratively Speaking Art Exhibit

× Expand Robin Hollingdrake Robin Hollingdrake is one of the artists who will be showing at the Figuratively Speaking exhibit at Sovereign House Sept 2 - 14.

This group exhibit focuses on artists who use figures in their work. Drop by to view pieces by Karen Walker, Rena Sava, Robin Hollingdrake, Nancy Cuttle and others who will be on hand at various times throughout the show. While you're there, tour the historic and picturesque Sovereign House and take in views of Lake Ontario from Bronte Bluffs.