Film.Ca Christmas Market and Free Movies

Film.ca Don't miss the Christmas Market at Film.ca on November 14th following the Santa Claus Parade!

On November 19th we will be hosting family & friends (that includes you!) at our first annual Christmas Market.

This event will be taking place just after the end of the Oakville Santa Claus Parade and is free to the public.

So you will have plenty of time to gather everyone together after a long day standing outside in the cold.

The doors open at 10 a.m., and the event ends at 4 p.m.. We’ll have crafters and bakers and do dad makers. Expect something for everyone, and take the opportunity to buy something locally made for that hard-to-shop-for person in your life.

And make sure you head over to the theatre when you’re done shopping, we’ll be showing two Classic Christmas movies for free!

Check out two Christmas Classics on November 19th following the Oakville Santa Claus Parade. Admission is free, we ask that you bring an unwrapped toy in lieu of money. Tickets are not available in advance, and must be picked up on the 19th. These showings are on a first come first serve basis.

Elf: 10:20 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m.

A Christmas Story: 10:15 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 12:00 p.m.