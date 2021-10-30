Fire Prevention Month Event 2021
RONA 399 Speers Road Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3T2
This Fire Prevention Month, the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs (OAFC) in partnership with First Alert, the most trusted brand in fire safety*, and Lowe’s Canada, will host free home safety events at select Lowe’s and RONA stores throughout Ontario. With community health and safety in mind, firefighters and store associates will educate people on how to protect their families from the threats of smoke, fire, and carbon monoxide (CO).