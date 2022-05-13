Firestarter Opening Day

× Expand Universal Pictures Length: 94 minutes / Rating: 14A Violence, Frightening Scenes

A couple desperately try to hide their daughter, Charlie, from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for turning fire into a weapon of mass destruction. Her father taught her how to defuse her power, but as Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes harder and harder to control. When a mysterious operative finally finds the family, he tries to seize Charlie once and for all -- but she has other plans.