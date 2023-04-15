Firewood Giveaway

× Expand Metrolinx

Metrolinx is conducting a Vegetation Management Program on our corridors as we prepare for the electrification of the GO network. Metrolinx and our contractors invite the community to pick up one full wheelbarrow of chopped firewood.

This is a drive-through event. Vehicles will enter the pick-up area by travelling east or westbound on Wyecrof Road and then south into the parking lot. Once in the parking lot, vehicles will be in a line leading to a pick-up point to receive their firewood. Each person will be responsible for loading their own vehicle.