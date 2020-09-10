First Oakville Toastmasters Meeting

Join our Weekly Meetings via ZOOM to improve your Public Speaking and Leadership Skills! Email vpmemfotm@gmail.com to get the meeting link

Guests are always welcome

FIRST OAKVILLE TOASTMASTERS CLUB

We are proud to be a part of Toastmasters International, a non-profit educational organization.

Founded in 1957, We are the first Toastmasters club chartered in Oakville, Ontario.

Our club meets every week, to give its members the opportunity and confidence to improve their public speaking , leadership, and communication skills.

The mission of our club is to provide a supportive and positivelearning experience in which members are empowered to develop their communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

At First Oakville Toastmasters, members learn by speaking to groups and by working with mentors in a supportive environment.

A typical Toastmasters meeting is made up of 20 to 30 people who meet once a week for approximately 2 hours. Each meeting gives everyone an opportunity to practice conducting meetings, giving impromptu speeches, presenting prepared speeches, and offering constructive evaluation.

Experienced professionals and beginning speakers alike can benefit from our practical, face-to-face learning program. Whether you're speaking to the board of directors, your customers, your co-workers, or your kids, Toastmasters can help you do it better. You'll learn and practice in a friendly, comfortable environment with people who are there for the same reason you are - to become better communicators.