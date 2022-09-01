Musical Program: A Fisherman's Tale

× Expand Mumin Mian The entrance to a section of trail in Bronte Creek Provincial Park.

Show at Bronte Creek! Saturday Sept. 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Join us at Bronte Creek for a night of fish tales and sea shanties as we go on a musical journey through Bronte's historical fisheries!

Program takes place at our Campground Amphitheatre.

Not a camper? That is OK - You can still attend programs that are held on the campground side. Just show your day permit at the campground gate. 3201 Upper Middle Road W Oakville.