Fit Break for Kids

Tune in for a one-hour fit break with Kinesiology and Health Promotion grad and Certified Personal Trainer Harnaaz Kamboj. This break is perfect for active kids and will feature a fusion of high-intensity interval training before finishing off with some calming yoga. No equipment or materials are needed, but a yoga mat is recommended for the second half. Participants can choose to wear shoes for the exercise portion of this fit break, and then remove them once on the mat for a cool down.