Floral Arrangement Workshop

Gairloch Gardens 1306 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario

Working with Natalie Schiabel of Mythology Floral Art, this workshop will focus on creating a garden-style vase arrangement using fresh, seasonal flowers and greenery in Mythology's signature style – wild, artistic and creative colour palettes with lots of textures and unexpected results. Natalie will spend time talking about each flower, teaching students how to process the flowers (taking off petals, snipping, pulling off guard petals etc.), and how to assemble their own beautiful floral art.

This workshop will take place in Gairloch Gardens amongst the many flowers and the English Rose Garden by the lake. What better place to learn and create your own arrangements than in such an inspiring environment!

The first 30 minutes of the workshop will include a private tour of the Paul P. exhibition Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment at Oakville Galleries in Gairloch Gardens. The work of Toronto-based artist Paul P. employs the visual aesthetics of the late nineteenth century to consider and commemorate queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. The artist is known for portraits appropriated from source material found in the Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives. Less well known are his numerous delicate watercolours of gardens, flowers and statuary, as well as seascapes and shorelines, drawn from life over the past 15 years. This exhibition brings together a number of these works—most of them never before exhibited—in a haunting reflection on the aesthetics of longing.

Previous experience is not necessary as this programming is suitable for all levels. This workshop fee includes all materials and instruction.

