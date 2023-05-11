Folk Fusion is a show that blends classic Palestinian songs with modern electronic beats to create a lovely work of art that is completely unique.

It encompasses the musical work of great contemporary artists, with colourful costumes, and beautifully choreographed moves, to create beautiful folk performances that convey the community's authentic cultural identity.

A production that aims to preserve our cultural traditions and heritage in an artistic and creative way, and empowers and promotes talented dancers from our community.

Like the fusion process that powers the sun and creates huge amounts of energy - our show is promised to fill you with energy, joy, and a great sense of pride

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Oakville Centre, AEG Liebherr Auditorium

$35 Regular Seating

$17 Children 12 and under