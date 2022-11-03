× Expand Lighthouse for Grieving Children Food Fashion Fun

You're invited to join Lighthouse for Grieving Children and Families for a night of fun, fashion, laughter, and entertainment, all in the name of supporting a great cause.

DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT, every dollar raised will be matched up to $50,000, thanks to the generous support of our good friends, June & Ian!

A fabulous evening awaits, it includes:

- Delicious 3-course meal with wine

- Fashion show featuring local boutiques & designers

- Musical & comedy performances

- Raffle & silent auction

Attire: Dressy Casual

Cost Per Person: $125

Cost Per Table of 10: $1125