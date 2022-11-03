Food Fashion Fun
Burlington Convention Centre 1120 Burloak Drive, Burlington, Newfoundland and Labrador
Lighthouse for Grieving Children
You're invited to join Lighthouse for Grieving Children and Families for a night of fun, fashion, laughter, and entertainment, all in the name of supporting a great cause.
DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT, every dollar raised will be matched up to $50,000, thanks to the generous support of our good friends, June & Ian!
A fabulous evening awaits, it includes:
- Delicious 3-course meal with wine
- Fashion show featuring local boutiques & designers
- Musical & comedy performances
- Raffle & silent auction
Attire: Dressy Casual
Cost Per Person: $125
Cost Per Table of 10: $1125