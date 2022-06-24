FOPL Book Sale

All funds raised go directly toward OPL programs and services. New this year: Items will be individually-priced starting at $2. There is also a new “fill your bag” option where customers can purchase a reusable FOL tote for $15 and fill their bag.

Oakville Public Library, Central Branch 120 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

