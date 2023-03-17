Forensics Fun
Oakville Public Library, Central Branch 120 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
What is forensics? We will explore how science can help solve problems in this fun STEAM-based program for kids. Ages 7-9
Using our observation, listening, and reading skills, we will engage in a variety of games and activities that will make curriculum connections to STEAM subjects, and ultimately solve a mystery!
Skills Learned: Critical Thinking, Communication, Creativity, Social Skills
Please review the guidelines and frequently asked questions on our Program FAQ