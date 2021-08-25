Join other members of Oakvillegreen for Forest Bathing with Sock Gee Gan, a certified Forest Therapy guide! Rest and rejuvenate through sensory awareness and mindfulness while immersing yourself under the forest canopy. Remember that we are part of nature. Deepen your relationship with nature. Experience the benefits of slow-paced wandering in nature with a trained forest therapy guide on a 3-hour guided retreat. Everyone is welcome.

events with Green Connections for adults 55+

This one-time event is on Wednesday, August 25th, 8:30 am to 11:30 am at Bronte Creek Provincial Park (free admission). Registration is limited and waiver consent is required.

Register here!