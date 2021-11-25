Forest Walk at Iroquois Shoreline Woods Park with Oakvillegreen
Iroquois Shoreline Woods Park 1455 Joshuas Creek Drive, Oakville, Ontario
Come join us for a late fall forest walk to explore parts of the Shoreline Woods Loop Trail! We will enjoy the beautiful scenery and discover how the forest and wildlife adapt and prepare for winter. A great opportunity to relax, learn, and socialize with others while hiking through the woods! Accessible trail with little elevation gain, wide gravel path for most of the way, some stairs but can avoid them if needed. Pre-registration required!