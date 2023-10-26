Frankenstein - A Kidoons and WYRD Production in association with the 20k Collective

× Expand Photo: Oakville Centre For the Performing Arts

While on an Arctic expedition with her scientist father, a young graphic novelist named Mary uncovers the journal of Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

As Mary is drawn into Victor’s uncanny story of secret experiments to conquer death, she discovers that we all need to face our own fears… before they face us!

A family-friendly spin on the novel by Mary Shelley, Frankenstein: A Living Comic Book confronts modern issues of climate change, artificial intelligence, and our relationship to technology, modern monsters of our own making!

Show begins at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and 1:00 PM Saturday

Tickets on sale starting at $30 are available online here.