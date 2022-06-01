Free OTCC BBQ
It is time to celebrate the opening of the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre with family fun activities and a free BBQ.
to
Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre 325 Reynolds Street, Oakville, Ontario
M Painchaud
Oakville Trafalgar community center
Celebrating Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre with you, your friends and your family. Enjoy the family-friendly games and activities, leisure swim, music, magic shows and BBQ fare. Experience a great place to play and connect and meet the Recreation team that ensures OTCC is a safe, welcoming place.
This is a rain or shine event with activities indoor and outdoor.