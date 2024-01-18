Free Popcorn Day at Film.Ca
to
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Film.ca
Exterior of Film.ca at Twilight
Film Fans! Jeff Knoll CEO of Film.Ca Cinemas has said "You know what? Free popcorn for all guests - no purchase required!"
So in honour of National Popcorn Day on Friday January 19th only, we're offering a FREE delicious mini popcorn to all guests!
All day, all movies, all showtimes, all tickets! Even if you don't have a ticket All details available at snack bar.
We'll see you at the movies!
Showtimes: film.ca/showtimes