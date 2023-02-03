Freedom! Featuring Beau - Dixon Music Concert

Freedom! was originally presented at the Stratford Festival.

From the moment Black people landed on North American soil, their music took root and became the basis of much of the popular music we hear today. There is an endless list of exceptional Black musicians who have been lost to history while their white counterparts gained fame. From church hymnals to the blues, from jazz to rock ’n’ roll, R&B and rap, we owe much of our musical history to Black culture, and it’s time to give credit where it is due. This company of superb Black performers and musicians was the great hit of the 2021 Stratford Cabaret Series.