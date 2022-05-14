Fresh off the Plane
Two performances
to
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Join us for a night full of laughter and fun! Fresh off the Plane is a fun and engaging Arabic play addressing the challenges faced by newcomers and immigrants in Canada. Despite their various backgrounds, watch our students embark on their shared journey to integrate into the Canadian society. As they try to better adjust, they’re faced by multiple challenges and obstacles including health, education, social networking and employment shortcomings.
This comedic play will mainly be presented in Arabic.