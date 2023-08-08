Friends of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre Exhibit

Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre 1086 Burnhamthorpe Road East, Oakville, Ontario L6H 7B2

Join us as we celebrate the artists in the Friends of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre 2023 exhibition!

There will be light refreshments and sweets. Joshua Creek offers a platform for both emerging and established artists to showcase their art on our walls. We foster an environment where artists can discover and appreciate each other's creations.

Art, Art Exhibit
9052574730
