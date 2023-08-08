Friends of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre Exhibit

× Expand Leo Dias, Artist 'Judgement Glare' by Leo Dias. This and many more pieces can be viewed at the Friends of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre exhibition on display now until September 24th.

Join us as we celebrate the artists in the Friends of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre 2023 exhibition!

There will be light refreshments and sweets. Joshua Creek offers a platform for both emerging and established artists to showcase their art on our walls. We foster an environment where artists can discover and appreciate each other's creations.