× Expand Oakville Public Library Shoppers browsing a book sale

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Oakville Public Library

December 9 and 10, 2022 – 10 am to 4 pm

The Friends of the Library Book Sale is back at Central Branch! This event is an inventory clear-out and proceeds from the sale will go towards expansion of library services and spaces. Items will be individually priced starting at $2, and not sold by weight. Customers can also take advantage of the "Fill your bag” option where they can purchase a reusable FOL tote for $15 and fill their bag with as many items as possible, or purchase two totes to fill for $25. For more information visit http://opl.ca/friends.