The Friends of the Library Book Sale is back at Central Branch! Fill your bag for $15 or bring your own shopping bag to purchase individually priced items. Proceeds from the sale go towards supporting library services and spaces.

Friday March 17, 2023 - 10am - 4pm

Saturday March 18, 2023 - 10am - 4pm

Sunday March 19, 2023 - 1pm - 4pm