The Friends of the Library Book Sale
to
Oakville Public Library, Central Branch 120 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Friends of the Oakville Public Library (FOL)
The Friends of the Library Book Sale is back at Central Branch! Fill your bag for $15 or bring your own shopping bag to purchase individually priced items. Proceeds from the sale go towards supporting library services and spaces.
Friday March 17, 2023 - 10am - 4pm
Saturday March 18, 2023 - 10am - 4pm
Sunday March 19, 2023 - 1pm - 4pm