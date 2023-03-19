The Friends of the Library Book Sale

Oakville Public Library, Central Branch 120 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

The Friends of the Library Book Sale is back at Central Branch! Fill your bag for $15 or bring your own shopping bag to purchase individually priced items. Proceeds from the sale go towards supporting library services and spaces.

Friday March 17, 2023 - 10am - 4pm

Saturday March 18, 2023 - 10am - 4pm

Sunday March 19, 2023 - 1pm - 4pm

Fundraiser, Market
905-815-2042
